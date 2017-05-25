Will require time to get rid of corruption: Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo) Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo)

ASSAM CHIEF Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday reiterated his BJP-led government’s zero-tolerance stance against corruption, while adding that it would take “a lot of time” to cleanse the mess. “Our campaign against corruption will continue. There cannot be any compromise with corruption. But there are so many pending cases of corruption that it will take time to clear them and book those found guilty,” Sonowal said.

Recalling the BJP-led government’s promises of freeing Assam from corruption, illegal migrants and pollution, Sonowal said, many officials, including the APSC chairman and two other members, have been sent to jail. “Twenty-one government officials have been caught red-handed while taking bribes. The anti-corruption and vigilance wing has taken up 103 cases of corruption,” Sonowal said.

Addressing a press conference held to mark his government’s one year in office, Sonowal described the arrest of APSC chairman and members as an unprecedented incident in Assam. “Never before were persons holding Constitutional posts arrested and sent to jail before this. It is unprecedented that the APSC chairman and two other members have been sent to jail,” he said.

He also pointed at investigations his government had initiated against a massive financial scandal in the state social welfare department.

