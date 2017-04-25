Will remove government if it continues with appeasement politics: BJP

Vijayvargiya also said they would “kick out” people who raise anti-India slogans and burst firecrackers if Pakistan won a cricket match against India. (Representational Image) Vijayvargiya also said they would “kick out” people who raise anti-India slogans and burst firecrackers if Pakistan won a cricket match against India. (Representational Image)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday slammed the state government for pursuing “minority appeasement politics”, saying Hindus should be allowed to celebrate festivals in the state.

The BJP leader was speaking at a rally organised at Suri in Birbhum to protest alleged police atrocities committed against saffron activists during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations earlier this month.

“If Muslims can celebrate Eid, then the Hindus have the right to celebrate Diwali. If Muslims observe Muharram, then we also have the right to celebrate Durga Puja. There should be equal treatment for all…” Vijayvargiya said.

He added: “But the government here is pursuing minority appeasement politics. It is allowing Muharram processions, but not allowing Durga idol immersion. We will not tolerate this, and we will remove this Trinamool government if it continues with its appeasement politics.”

“Earlier this month, we saw how Hindus were not allowed to celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. The government allows display of arms during Muharram processions without permission, but cracks the whip at saffron activists during Hindu festivals.

“The police should never use batons on such religious processions,” he added.

On April 11, Birbhum district police had lathicharged saffron activists while they were taking out a procession to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti.

Vijayvargiya also said they would “kick out” people who raise anti-India slogans and burst firecrackers if Pakistan won a cricket match against India.

“If Muslims in India celebrate the victory of Pakistan over India in a cricket match, then we will not tolerate it. If anyone in the country says ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ or ‘Bharatmata murdabad Insha’Allah’, then we will kick them out of the country. We are not against Muslims, but we will not support anyone or any party which supports anti-national elements,” Vijayvargiya said.

The BJP national general secretary also made it clear that those involved in Narada and Saradha cases will not be inducted into the party.

“People from Trinamool Congress, Congress and CPM want to join our party. However, we will not take those who are involved in Narada and Saradha cases,” he added.

