Will remain a backroom man: Sasikala’s husband Natarajan

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala (Source: File Photo) AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala (Source: File Photo)

M Natarajan, the husband of jailed AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, on Friday said he would always remain a backroom man in the ruling party of Tamil Nadu. Natarjan also hit out at dissident leader O Panneerselvam while stating that “no one” can destroy the party. Against the background of charges of Sasikala’s family taking over the ruling party, he said, “I will always remain behind in the AIADMK party’s activities and will be silent… Nobody can destroy the party.”

Presiding over a function to celebrate the birth centenary of party founder M G Ramachandran and 69th birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa, he blamed opposition DMK for the ruckus in the Assembly on February 18 during the trust vote. Taking potshots at dissident leader Panneerselvam, he narrated an anecdote of a dead elephant being swarmed by “insects” and asserted “we will not allow bad elements in the party.”

Earlier, he handed over an ambulance donated by a private foundation and ‘Thanjai Tamil Sangam’ to the poor and inaugurated a blood donation camp and donated blood. Last month, Natarajan had claimed that his family had protected Jayalalithaa after the death of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. His family had made sacrifices for the late leader and stood by Jayalalithaa till her death, Natarajan had said.