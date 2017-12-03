Will raise Tricolour at Lal Chowk: Karni Sena on Farooq Abdullah’s comments

Karni Sena chief Kalvi in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Karni Sena chief Kalvi in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Days after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said the Central government should see the ground reality and hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar before talking of unfurling it in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Karni Sena on Saturday retorted, saying its members will raise the national flag at Lal Chowk on Independence Day.

“We, along with other Hindu outfits, will go to Kashmir and hoist the Tricolour on August 15 (next year). We dare Farooq Abdullah to stop us,” Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS), said.

The outfit, which hit the headlines for its opposition to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati, extended support to self-styled religious leader and ‘godman’ Rampal and said that he has been framed.

Rampal, along with tens of supporters, is in jail on charges of murder, sedition, hoarding of illegal weapons, among others, following their arrest in 2014. “Saints and godmen are framed wrongly in today’s India, as is the case of Baba Rampal. We want a CBI probe in the case,” Gogamedi said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App