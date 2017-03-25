Will ‘raise hand’ where needed: Sanjay Raut on AI staffer assault case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File Photo) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena does not support Ravindra Gaikwad’s behaviour but party leaders would “raise their hand” wherever needed, its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said here this evening.

He was responding to a question at a press conference here about the party’s stand on Gaikwad hitting an Air India employee with a slipper yesterday.

“The Shiv Sena can never support Ravindra Gaikwad’s behaviour. But there should be an inquiry to find out why our MP was forced to behave this way,” Raut said.

“Hitting anybody can never be the culture of the Sena, but we will surely raise our hand wherever required,” Raut said.

It is not about a single MP but thousands of passengers who have to face numerous troubles due to Air India’s poor service, he said.

“It would have been better had Air India been as quick in improving its service as it was in banning our MP from flying on its aircraft. Passengers are fleeced at airports like Mumbai and Delhi. What happens to their (AI’s) quick decision-making then?” he asked.

Before the party take any action against Gaikwad, the MP will have to face action as per the law, Raut said.

