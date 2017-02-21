Will put end to politics of vandalism in state: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday. Express Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday. Express

CONSIDERING IT as a “challenge”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would put an end to the “politics of vandalism” in the state. Addressing a felicitation programme of eminent sports personalities at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “All these years, the state has witnessed the politics vandalism, but I will not allow it anymore. I will put an end to this politics of vandalism. It is my challenge.” She urged the Opposition parties to instead come to the table of discussion. “This politics of vandalism cannot go on forever. If needed, parties can come forward for discussions or submit deputations. They should know that it takes a long time to build something, but only a day to destroy it,” she said.

Hitting out at the Left Front, Mamata said “politics of vandalism” lasted in the state during its 34-year-long rule. “After playing the politics of vandalism for 34 years, CPM has forgotten to construct. Bengal is progressing now, so, do not try to cause any hindrance. We want to see positive work, not destructive activities,” she added.

Mamata also questioned the Congress’ choice to ally with Left Front in the state. Lashing out at the BJP, she said: “Delhi is threatening us almost everyday. People are eyeing West Bengal. They have become greedy for West Bengal… But, West Bengal is not that weak. It’s capable of facing them.”

She went on to announce that Rs 5 lakh each would be given as financial aid to all sports bodies in the state to help nurture Olympic talents. The CM also said that Rs 50 lakh would be given to 13 top clubs in Kolkata for the development of sports. Claiming that demonetisation has taken a toll the sponsorships, Mamata said: “It has now become difficult for sports bodies to run. Sponsorship has ebbed. How will they run without sponsorship?”

Dipa Karmakar, who was placed fourth in gymnastics at Rio Olympics, was honoured with ‘Ananya Samman’. “I am honoured to receive this award. Despite not being from the state, the affection and respect I have got from West Bengal is overwhelming,” said Karmakar.

Mamata invited Karmakar’s coach Bisheswar Nandi to set up an academy in the state. “I have told Dipa that we will help her in case of any difficulty,” she said.

The government also handed over out Rs 2 lakh each to 4,000 local clubs. Mamata said that over 12,000 clubs have received grants of Rs 2 lakh in the last few years. Earlier, the Opposition had criticised the government’s move to hand out doles when it was facing a financial crunch. During the programme, archer Atanu Das, sprinter Debashree Mazumdar and paddlers Soumyajit Ghosh and Mouma Das were also awarded.