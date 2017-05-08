‘Will provide spiritual treatment for drug addicts’: Punjab Health Minister

Bram Mohindra Bram Mohindra

IN ITS bid to curb the menace of drug addiction in Punjab, the state’s Health department has decided to provide “spiritual treatment” along with medical treatment to addicts in rehabilitation centres. Speaking to reporters in Jalandhar on Sunday, Punjab Health Minister Bram Mohindra said, “It was observed that youth need spiritual treatment to generate the willpower for de-addiction, as these problems arise at the level of the mind. Therefore, the solution also lies at the level of the mind.” The minister said that the state government is looking at “cooperation from religious and social institutions” in de-addiction and that a high-level meeting would be held in this regard soon.

Mohindra said the Health department’s Ayurveda wing would also establish de-addiction centres at the district level, which would be functional within two months. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Rakesh Sharma, director, Ayurveda Punjab, which comes under the Health department, said, “Details of Ayurveda de-addiction centres will be finalised in a meeting with the Health Minister soon. They could be independent centres or attached to facilities run by the Health department. Medicines available in Ayurveda, therapies of panchkarma and yog, and other related therapies can be used in rehabilitation.”

Mohindra also claimed that the Congress government, under Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has “destroyed the drug supply chain in 47 days” of its rule and that the Health department would play a “proactive role” in de-addiction and rehabilitation. The battle against drug addiction was one of the main election planks of the Congress, with Amarinder promising to tackle the issue within the first month of assuming office in March.

