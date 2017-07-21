Will protest if govt does not cancel nod for July 22 Basirhat seminar: Bengal BJP chief

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

The state BJP on Wednesday alleged a nexus between TMC and “jihadi elements” in Basirhat area, which recently witnessed communal clashes over a Facebook post. “There is a nexus between TMC and jihadi elements in Basirhat area. An organisation has decided to hold an international seminar on July 22 and 23 in Basirhat area. The seminar will be held inside a madrasa and the place is in close proximity to the Indo-Bangla border. The place is still recovering from communal violence. I want to ask the state government why it is allowing such a seminar to take place there? If the state government does not cancel permissions to hold the seminar, we will organise movements against this,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

He further claimed that TMC MP Idris Ali, TMC leader and party’s North 24 Parganas district President Jyotipriya Mullick and IAS officer P B Salim are some of the guests who have been invited to attend the seminar.

“People who indulge in communal polarisation will attend the seminar. Communist leaders and one TMC leader and state government officials are scheduled to attend the seminar. It has been said that BJP and RSS are trying to foment trouble there. Then who is responsible for allowing this kind of seminar to take place? Why a place like Basirhat was chosen as the venue of the seminar? We believe that such a seminar is aimed at dividing the people and it should not be allowed to take place,” Ghosh said.

According to the party, the seminar has been organised by the ‘All India Sunnat Al Jamayet’. Ghosh alleged that Abdul Motin, secretary of the organisation, was responsible for what happened in Basirhat-Baduria area.

