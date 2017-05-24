Will probe if there was sexual assault: Police dig up bodies of slain BSP leader’s kin

A day after arresting four people for allegedly killing BSP leader Munawwar Hassan and five of his family members, two separate teams of the Delhi Police exhumed five highly decomposed bodies from inside Hassan’s office in Delhi’s Burari and from a dry canal in Meerut’s Daurala village. Police said they will use forensic analysis to ascertain if the victims were sexually assaulted before being killed. Samples will also be sent for DNA testing for confirm their identities. DCP (north district) Jatin Narwal said that following interrogation of the accused, police exhumed the five bodies. “The exhumation took place in the presence of forensic experts and the respective sub-divisional magistrate in Burari and Meerut. A hunt is on to nab two other accused,” he said.

Late Sunday night, a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly orchestrating the murders of 45-year-old Hassan, a property dealer, and his family so he could take over the victim’s property and assets worth Rs 2 crore. Police said the accused, Sahib Khan alias Bunty, hired contract killers to commit the crime.

Hassan had unsuccessfully contested the 2013 assembly election from Badli seat in Delhi. While Hassan was shot dead in his house on May 20, his wife and two daughters were killed on April 20 in Meerut and his sons were killed on April 23.

According to police, Bunty, after sustained interrogation, disclosed that the bodies of Hassan’s two sons were buried in his office. “They were dug out on Monday evening after a confession by the accused. In the meantime, another Delhi Police team reached Meerut to recover the bodies of Hassan’s wife, 39, and two daughters, aged 15 and 17. The bodies were exhumed from near a dried-up river in Daurala village on Tuesday morning,” a senior officer said.

“Autopsy of all five bodies is being conducted,” in-charge of Burari police station Vikram Kumar said.

The incident came to light when Hassan’s body, with gunshot injuries, was found at his residence in Burari on May 20 — after Bunty informed police about his death. Hassan had been lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a rape case since January 19 this year, and was released on interim bail on May 17. His wife Sonia and four children, Aqib, Shaqib, Arzoo and Arshi, had been missing since April 18. “Bunty had been instrumental in getting Hassan out on interim bail. The two were in constant touch since then,” police said.

According to police, Bunty told them that on April 20, he took Hassan’s wife and daughters to her mother’s house in Saharanpur. “While returning to Delhi, he allegedly called the contract killers. He stopped near Daurala village and asked them to accompany him for a walk. That’s when his associates reached and allegedly killed them,” police said.

“On May 21, Bunty asked Hassan’s sons, aged 15 and 18, to come to their father’s office in Kamal Vihar. Once they reached, he allegedly held them hostage for 24 hours before strangling them. The boys were found in their school uniform,” police said. A Delhi court has sent the accused to four-day police custody.

