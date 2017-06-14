Will perish but this cannot happen: Lalu Prasad on supporting Mohan Bhagwat for President

RJD chief Lalu Prasad RJD chief Lalu Prasad

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that he cannot make an ideological compromise when asked about extending support to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s name for the post of President, reported news agency ANI. “Ideological samjhauta nahi kar sakte. Mar-mitt jayenge lekin ye sambhav nahi hai (I cannot make an ideological sacrifice. We will perish but this is not possible),” he said.

Talking about the ‘grand alliance’ of RJD, JD(U) and Congress parties in Bihar, Lalu asserted that it is ‘very much intact’. Yadav’s comment comes on the same day when Shiv Sena reiterated its support for Bhagwat as next president of the country. However, the RSS chief has repeatedly said in the past that he does not aspire to be nominated to the post.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of the BJP met in New Delhi on Wednesday and decided that the NDA’s choice for the post will be announced before June 23. On the other hand, leaders of Opposition parties, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sitaram Yechury, Derek O’Brien and Ramgopal Yadav, also met in the national capital to discuss the possibilities.

Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Parliament, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said after the meeting that the Opposition was united on the issue but they had not yet decided upon a name. On Tuesday, senior BJP leader and Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha suggested LK Advani’s name to be considered as NDA’s choice.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd