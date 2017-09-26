Will order separate probe into BHU incident, says UP Governor Ram Naik

The violence erupted after some students, protesting the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the varsity’s vice-chancellor at his residence. (Source: PTI Photo) The violence erupted after some students, protesting the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the varsity’s vice-chancellor at his residence. (Source: PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday termed as “unfortunate” a lathi-charge on women students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and said he will order a separate probe into the incident. A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in the police action in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent. The violence erupted after some students, protesting the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the varsity’s vice-chancellor at his residence.

Although the government has already ordered a probe under the chief secretary, “an inquiry at our end will also be conducted”, Naik said told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Veterinary University at Mathura.

He said though BHU does not fall under his purview, “as the head of state, I have a responsibility towards students”.

Naik termed the increase in the number of women students in the varsity as a step towards “women empowerment”.

He said Parliament and legislative assemblies could not provide reservation to women, but the increase in the number of women enrolments was a sign of progress.

