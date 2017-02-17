Will oppose Palanisami in TN assembly if he seeks vote of confidence: M K Stalin

DMK leader M K Stalin DMK leader M K Stalin

DMK President and Opposition Leader M K Stalin on Friday said if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami seeks vote of confidence on Saturday then the DMK would oppose him in the state assembly. Stalin further said 89 DMK MLAs would also vote against Palanisami. Holding the political crisis in the state responsible, Stalin said people from all walks of life have been badly affected due to the scuffle.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will seek a trust vote in the Assembly on Saturday and barring any last-minute hitches the new AIADMK government is expected to sail through. However, on the eve of the vote, the Palaniswami camp on Friday got a jolt when one of its MLAs R Natraj, a former state DGP, said he would vote against the chief minister’s motion of confidence. Natraj’s move has reduced Palaniswami’s stated support to 123 members in a House of 234.

Earlier on Thursday, DMK had welcomed the Tamil Nadu Governor’s invitation to AIADMK Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palanisami to form the government, and had urged him to monitor the situation “to prevent horse trading”. Stalin had apprehended that the 15-day time given to Palaniswami to seek the vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly could lead to large-scale “horse-trading”.

The floor test in the Assembly will be the first such exercise the state will witness in about 30 years.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd