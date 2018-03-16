Will not touch Ram Sethu bridge, Centre tells SC

Subramanian Swamy had filed a PIL against the Centre’s Sethusamudram canal project. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Subramanian Swamy had filed a PIL against the Centre’s Sethusamudram canal project. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it will not touch the Ram Sethu bridge in the “interest of the nation” and if possible alternate routes will be explored. In an affidavit filed as a response to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea, the Centre vouched that the Sethusamudram Canal project will not cause any damage to the bridge.

The government said: “The Government of India intends to explore an alternative to the earlier alignment of Sethusamudram Ship Channel project without affecting or damaging the Adam’s bridge/Ram Sethu in the interest of the nation.”

The Union Ministry of Shipping requested the bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, to dispose of the plea by taking note of the stand taken by the ministry in the affidavit.

Swamy had filed a PIL against the Centre’s Sethusamudram Canal project and had sought that the Centre be directed to “not touch” the mythological Ram Sethu bridge.

(With PTI inputs)

