Will not spare those involved in July 21 police firing: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said those who were involved in the police firing on July 21, 1993, that led to the death of 13 youth congress activists, would not be spared. “After we came to power in 2011. We had formed a judicial commission to probe the deaths of 13 political activists on July 21, 1993. The report of the Judicial commission says that the incident was a deep-rooted conspiracy,” Banerjee said while addressing Martyr’s day rally here.

The July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally is organised by the Trinamool Congress in memory of 13 youth Congress workers who were shot dead by the Police in Kolkata during a protest-movement led by Mamata Banerjee on that day in 1993. Banerjee was then a leader of the youth Congress.

“The judicial commission has recommended that those who who were framed by the then state government should be released. We will withdraw all the cases. The Commission has also recommended that those who were responsible for the police firing should be booked and the state government is bound to act against them. We will not spare those who were involved in firing,” she said.

She also announced that the families of the victims will be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each.

