Will not protect guilty workers: CPI(M)

CPI(M) will not protect its workers if they are involved in the recent killing of an RSS activist in Kannur district, party Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said today. CPI(M) will probe at the local level and take action against its cadres if they are involved, he told reporters here.

“The marxist party’s effort is to maintain peace in Kannur. At different levels, over five peace meetings have been held,” he said. After LDF government came to power in May last year, 12 CPI(M) workers had been killed by RSS, he alleged, adding, several party offices and houses of activists were attacked.

During Congress-led UDF rule, 27 Marxist workers had lost their lives in clashes with RSS, Balakrishnan said.

Two CPI(M) workers were arrested yesterday in connection with the killing of the RSS functionary Biju at Payyanur in Kannur district on May 12.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now