Will not participate in Delhi gurdwara polls: Aam Aadmi Party

The Aam Aadmi Party today said it will not take part in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) polls directly or indirectly. The Aam Aadmi Party today said it will not take part in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) polls directly or indirectly.

The Aam Aadmi Party today said it will not take part in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) polls directly or indirectly. Stating that a gurdwara was not a place for politics, AAP said other political parties should also not be allowed to take part in the February 26 DSGMC polls.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Sikhs are authorised by law to choose the management of gurdwaras in Delhi. We are of the clear view that gurdwaras are not places for politics and are rather places of worship. Gurdwaras do not belong to the Akalis, Congress or any other political party.

“We think it is only and only for the Sikh community to elect honest, devoted and peace-loving people to manage the gurdwaras in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party wants to make it clear that it is not taking part in these polls directly or indirectly,” it said in a statement.

Delhi has nearly 3.75 lakh Sikhs and the DSGMC polls are conducted to elect a body that manages the gurdwaras and educational and social institutions affiliated to them in the national capital.

Delhi has several gurdwaras of historical significance, including Gurdwara Rakabganj, Bangla Sahib and Sis Ganj Gurdwara.