TMC MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee on Friday said the government will not move the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order on idol immersion. He said: “The high court order has not gone against the state government. Rather, it was in favour of the state government.” Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said the high court order was “an appeal to maintain peace and work in coordination”.

