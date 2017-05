Will not let Pakistan war against neighbours, says former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari: We should be friends with our neighbouring countries. (Image Source: Reuters) Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari: We should be friends with our neighbouring countries. (Image Source: Reuters)

Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said he stood for good relations with Pakistan’s neighbouring countries and criticised the Nawaz Sharif led government for creating discord along the lines of what he perceives to be “American foreign policy”.

Addressing a rally in Peshawar, the former President said that while he was in power, Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan and India were good and there was peace. “We should be friends with our neighbouring countries… (Prime Minister) Nawaz (Sharif) has the same thought process as the Americans when it comes to waging wars.” “We will not let this war happen,” Asif Ali Zardari added.

