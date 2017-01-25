Will not dilute RTI Act, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan’s statement was criticised not only by opposition parties, but also by CPI, a key ruling LDF ally. Vijayan’s statement was criticised not only by opposition parties, but also by CPI, a key ruling LDF ally.

Facing flak for his comments on the Right To Information Act, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the CPI(M)-led LDF government would not dilute the path-breaking act and any propaganda against this was “false” and “unfortunate”.

In a Facebook post, he said he did not say anything against the Right To Information (RTI) Act, but only reminded those who seek information under the law that they should be able to differentiate between information which can be disclosed and which cannot be made public.

“There will be no move from the part of the Left Democratic Front government to dilute the RTI Act. Any interpretation against this is baseless,” he said.

Inaugurating a seminar on RTI Act here last week, the Chief Minister had said that information on all decisions of state cabinet cannot be disclosed under RTI.

Vijayan’s statement was criticised not only by opposition parties, but also by CPI, a key ruling LDF ally.

CPI state Secretary Kanam Rajendran had reacted that LDF had the responsibility to protect the RTI and any decision taken against the interest of the Act cannot be acceptable.

In an apparent response to Rajendran, Vijayan said “attempt to disgrace this government by equating it with its predecessor, which denied information on corruption even if it was sought under the RTI Act, is against the interests of the Left’s democratic values.”

“There is no meaning to expect a different approach on this mattter from a person who belongs to a movement which fought for this Act for long,” he said referring to himself.

“There will be many who try to create misunderstandings about the stand regarding RTI. But, what will happen if those, who are responsible to make them understand the truth, take a different stand?” he said in an apparent poser to ally CPI.

The Chief Minister clarified that what he said in his last week’s speech was that the government would take necessary steps to strengthen the Information Commission.

“Interpreting it (the statements) as an attempt to weaken the Act was unfortunate and false,” Vijayan added.