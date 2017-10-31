Will move HC against Mamata Banerjee govt for not tackling dengue, says Adhir Chowdhury

Congress workers protest near Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Monday. Express Congress workers protest near Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Monday. Express

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury on Monday said that they would file a PIL at Calcutta High Court against the Mamata Banerjee government for “not taking adequate measures in dealing with dengue outbreak across the state”.

Chowdhury further said that his party has decided to meet Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to apprise him of the crisis. “We will move the court to file a PIL against the state government. I am directly accusing this government of killing people by not acknowledging their disease as dengue. By doing so, the state government is denying people proper medical treatment. On November 2, we will send a delegation to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to apprise him of the dengue outbreak and on the following day we will hold protest rallies in Kolkata,” Chowdhury told reporters. Congress workers also staged a demonstration at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) here and asked the civic body authorities to take immediate steps to combat the situation.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged demonstrations against the government outside state health centres and hospitals across all districts. “The situation has become very serious and the state government is busy suppressing facts on dengue. It is very unfortunate that the government is not taking any step to prevent the epidemic. The government is not sensitive when it comes to tackling dengue. The problem cannot be solved by suppressing facts and reports,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. Ghosh further said that about 90 people have died in dengue across the state. “The government is not publishing reports. Unofficially, 90 people have died in dengue and the government must declare the present crisis as an epidemic,” the state BJP president added.

