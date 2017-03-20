Will move court against ‘EVM tampering’ in two-three days: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File Photo) BSP supremo Mayawati. (File Photo)

The Bahujan Samaj Party will move court against the alleged tampering of EVMs during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in the next two-three days, its chief Mayawati today said.

She charged that “the BJP won elections by rigging electronic voting machines”.

“We will approach court over the issue in the next two-three days,” the BSP supremo told reporters in the Parliament premises.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) had rejected Mayawati’s claim that EVMs were rigged and said her demand for a repoll using ballot papers was legally untenable.

The BSP, which had 80 MLAs in the outgoing UP Assembly, managed to win just 19 seats in the 403-member House.

Driven by the Modi wave, the BJP, along with its ally, had stormed to power in UP after 14 years, securing 325 seats, while the SP had won 47 seats and its ally the Congress seven seats.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had also supported Mayawati’s allegations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had claimed that EVMs were tampered with in Punjab to keep the Aam Aadmi Party out of power.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now