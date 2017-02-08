Will move Calcutta HC to arrest Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati: BJP Minority wing

The BJP Minority Morcha Tuesday said it would move Calcutta High Court to arrest TMC MP Idris Ali and the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan mosque Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati if the police did not act on its complaint against them. In January, the Imam, at a press conference joined by Ali, offered a reward of Rs 25 lakh to anyone who will “cut off PM Narendra Modi’s beard, shave his head and smear him with black ink”. This was in reaction to the Centre’s demonetisation move. The BJP minority’s wing later filed a complained against the duo with the Maidan Police station last month.

On Tuesday, addressing a press conference, its national secretary Arshad Alam said, “Attempts are being made to turn this state into second Kashmir. The practice of issuing a fatwa will not be tolerated here. Mr Barkati should immediately leave the country and go to Bangladesh. If the police do not initiate any action against him and Idris Ali, who had accompanied him at the press conference, then we shall move high court to issue an arrest warrant against them.”

“We have requested the police to consider the complaints as an FIR and initiate actions against Mr Barkati and Idris Ali as it was a criminal offence to said such things against the Prime Minister of the country,” Alam added.