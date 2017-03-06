Will make Delhi like London: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: File Photo)

Inaugurating civic amenities in three areas of the capital on Sunday, the AAP government in Delhi set its political agenda for the upcoming civic polls. Addressing a gathering at Uttam Nagar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the civic bodies of corruption and said councillors were pocketing funds. “Before the polls, BJP and Congress councillors used to roam around on cycles and scooters. Now, each councillor has five bungalows and five cars each… Once we win in MCD, in one year, we will make Delhi so spick and span that you will compare it with London,” he said.

Watch what else is making news

Kejriwal added that the promises made by his party during the Assembly polls — such as electricity and water subsidy scheme — have been fulfilled. He also hit out at the BJP and the Congress and said no state government had carried out the amount of work done by his government in any other part of the country. Attacking the Congress on grounds of alleged corruption, Kejriwal said the former Congress government in Delhi was hand-in-glove with power distribution companies.

“Remember Sheila Dikshit’s time. In those days, electricity rates used to increase every year. In two years (of our rule), we did not let the rates increase. If we could decrease power rates, why didn’t the BJP and the Congress do the same?” he said. He also trained his guns on the BJP and said, “The BJP has ruled Madhya Pradesh for the last 10 years and Chhattisgarh for the last 15 years. The amount of work we have done in two years, they could not have done in 10 or 15 years.”

Apart from the potable tap water project at Malviya Nagar, the government inaugurated a project for laying a sewerage system in Uttam Nagar and Vikaspuri, and a project for laying a trunk sewer line in Patparganj.