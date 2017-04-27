‘Will make Cyprus ideal location for Indian films’

Nicos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus, in Mumbai Wednesday. Pradip Das Nicos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus, in Mumbai Wednesday. Pradip Das

Cyprus will soon launch schemes to make the country the ideal destination for shooting Indian films, its President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

“We will soon start schemes to ensure acquiring licences to shoot becomes easier. With its beauty and climate, and the new scheme, we will make Cyprus the ideal filming location,” Anastasiades said.

The president, who is in a four-day state visit to India, met several leading film personalities in Mumbai on Tuesday. “We hope that Cyprus will emerge as the ideal location for shooting films,” he said.

Anastasiades was speaking on Wednesday at the Cyprus India Business Forum organised by the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Accompanied by his ministers for finance, energy, agriculture and rural development, the president encouraged Indian business houses to invest in the European nation.

He added that Cyprus hoped to gain from India’s expertise in the fields of education, science and technology and pharmaceuticals. “The partnership between our two countries has significant potential to grow. We have recently signed an extensive bilateral trade framework,” he said.

Stating that he hoped his visit would strengthen business ties, Anastasiades said he would sign several MoUs in the sectors of shipping, aviation and agriculture.

“These areas have the potential to boost our economy,” he said.

Anastasiades will go to New Delhi on Thursday, where he is slated to meet President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

