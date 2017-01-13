Will look into Lt Gen Parveen Bakshi’s grievances if informed: Gen Bipin Rawat

Army chief General Bipin Rawat. (File Photo) Army chief General Bipin Rawat. (File Photo)

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat today said if Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Parveen Bakshi, who he superseded, brings any grievances to him, he will look into it. Gen Rawat’s remarks came after Lt Gen Bakshi alleged that a “malicious campaign” to stop him from becoming Army Chief was carried out while addressing the soldiers of eastern command on New Year’s Eve.

“If there is anything that needs to be investigated, as I said, if it is brought to my notice, we will look into it,” he said, adding he came to know of Lt Gen Bakshi’s allegations through the media.

He said since his name was announced as the new chief, both of them– he and Lt Gen Bakshi– had reached out to each other. Gen Rawat said the only thing Lt Gen Bakshi told him was that he accepts the government’s decision and will support him and the army.

The army chief also said Lt Gen Bakshi, who will rejoin early next week despite being on a longer leave, has “kindly” said he will be attending the Combined Commanders Conference which will be held later this month.

Later while talking about a Brigadier who was removed from command in Uri following the terror attack, Gen Rawat said, “Being removed from command is more disgraceful than being superseded. Supersession can still be accepted”.