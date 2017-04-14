Will look into Kashmir video issue: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said he will look into the issue of the videos shot in Kashmir, including the one showing a man tied to an army jeep, which has gone viral on the social media.

“Whatever incident happens anywhere, we will look into the issue. I do not have any information on the video as of now,” he told a press conference here.

The video showed a man tied to an army jeep, purportedly as a human shield against stonepelters, in the Beerwah area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on April 9.

Singh said, “I have already asked for filing an FIR on the incident (of) CRPF jawans (being heckled) while carrying electronic voting machines.”

In that video, a CRPF man on polling duty was seen being heckled by protesters in the Chadoora area of Budgam district.

Another video shows a stonepelting protester purportedly being shot dead from close range by security force personnel outside a polling station in Kashmir.

