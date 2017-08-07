Will leave Himachal Pradesh if BJP wins 60 seats, says Virbhadra Singh

Virbhadra Singh (File) Virbhadra Singh (File)

HIMACHAL PRADESH Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday mocked the BJP over its claim that the party would win 60 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls and said he would leave Himachal Pradesh if the Opposition gets even close to the number.

He said that the polls would be fought under his leadership, adding, “No one needs to have any doubts about this.” This came just two days after AICC general secretary and Himachal in-charge Sushil Kumar Shinde said that the elections would be fought under “collective leadership” of the party and no name would be projected for the Chief Minister’s post.

Speaking to reporters at Haroli constituency of Una, where he launched projects worth Rs 29.50 crore, the Chief Minister said the Congress was in a “better winning position” than the BJP. He said the BJP has been targeting him and spreading false propaganda against the government as it was facing serious problems and diminishing prospects.

“If the BJP wins 60 seats, as it claims, Virbhadra Singh will leave Himachal Pradesh,” he said. Later, addressing a public meeting, Singh said there was a need for dedicated Congressmen who remain committed to the party under all circumstances and not behave like “Aaya Ram and Gaya Ram”. In Kutlehar, where the Congress lost several past elections, he said the BJP did not win the seat on its own, but due to Congress in-fighting.

