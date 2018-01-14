Will Lalu Prasad Yadav get to relish dahi chuda this year?

On Sunday, Lalu’s supporters arrived at Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi with baskets of the delicacy in the hope of meeting their leader. On Sunday, Lalu’s supporters arrived at Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi with baskets of the delicacy in the hope of meeting their leader.

On this day, last year, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen bonding with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over dahi chuda, a snack made of curd and flattened rice, at his Patna residence. The leader of Opposition and senior BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi had then stayed away from the feast organised to mark Makar Sankranti.

In 2018, Lalu, who was convicted in one of the fodder scam cases, finds himself in jail, and his party out of power after Nitish’s JD(U) dramatically snapped ties with it.

On Sunday, Lalu’s supporters arrived at Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi with baskets of the delicacy in the hope of meeting their leader. This, however, looks highly likely as CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh had promised to arrange it jail after Lalu’s request.

“We celebrate it (Makar Sankrati) in a grand way… by eating dahi chuda,” Lalu had said.

In his reply, Justice Shiv Pal said: “I will get dahi chuda arranged in jail.”

Festivities at Lalu’s residence in Bihar will be muted this year after he was sentenced to three and half years in jail.

The RJD chief was also unable to the final rites of his 75-year-old elder sister, Gangotri, who died at Patna last week. In a tweet, Lalu wrote: “Pained to hear about the sudden demise of my elder sister today. Her life was a blessing to us. Looked up to sky to talk to her & recollected all memories. She would always be in my heart. May her soul rest in peace!”

