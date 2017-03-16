Will keep working, won’t sit idle, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he wished to keep working and urged others to do the same too. He spoke at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting where he was felicitated over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance in assembly elections.

A BJP leader who attended the meeting said: “Modiji said he will keep working and asked us to do the same. He said that he will not sit idle and will not let anyone sit idle.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told the media that the Prime Minister urged BJP members to make youth “ambassadors” of the government’s public welfare works.

According to Kumar, Modi said youngsters depend on mobile phones more than on newspapers and TV channels to get information and stressed on the need to use this medium of communication to tap them.

The BJP has planned various programmes across the country from April 6 — the day when the BJP was formed — to April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

“The Prime Minister asked party leaders to work during this week to give a boost to the use of BHIM app, a digital payment application, by educating the masses about it and helping them download it,” Kumar said.

Modi also urged the party leaders to publicise Ambedkar’s works and contributions. BJP President Amit Shah, who was present in the meeting, set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Shah said the party’s win in the state assembly polls was an outcome of people’s vote against “casteism, nepotism and appeasement”.

