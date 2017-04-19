Will Jagdish Tytler have to face lie detector? Court decides May 9

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo) Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo)

A Delhi court will decide on May 9 whether veteran Congress leader Jagdish Tytler will have to face a lie detector test over his alleged involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi’s Pulbangash area, which took place after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivali Sharma on Thursday reserved verdict on two applications — one seeking a lie detector test of Tytler, filed by a woman who lost her husband in the riots, and another by arms dealer Abhishek Verma, who is a witness seeking police protection. On Thursday, Tytler reiterated his stand that a lie detector test is “inhuman, cruel and illegal”.

Verma has already given conditional consent to facing a lie detector test, while seeking protection claiming a threat to his life.

The investigative agency has, however, said that consent for polygraph test should be unconditional. The victim on Tuesday moved a fresh application seeking police protection for Verma, calling him a “crucial witness”. Advocates for both parties agreed that the central probe agency should expedite the probe.

