A Shiv Sena leader has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who “cuts off the tongue” of state BJP president Raosaheb Danve. Sena’s Yavatmal district chief Santosh Dhawle made the statement in response to Danve’s recent “derogatory” remarks against farmers. The Sena cadre also held protests in Yavatmal and Jalgaon against Danve.

