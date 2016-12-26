Will follow Sukhbir Singh Badal wherever he chooses to contest from: Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Singh Mann during the inaguration of his office at Jalalabad in Fazilka on Sunday. Express Bhagwant Singh Mann during the inaguration of his office at Jalalabad in Fazilka on Sunday. Express

Set to contest from the constituency of Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, AAP MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann inaugurated his office at Jalalabad of Fazilka Sunday. However, even as AAP is making all preparations for Mann’s high profile contest against Sukhbir, the SAD is yet to announce him as party’s candidate from Jalalabad.

Even the candidature of CM Parkash Singh Badal has not been announced from Lambi of Muktsar yet. Reiterating his challenge to Sukhbir, Mann Sunday dared the Deputy CM to announce his candidature from Jalalabad. “It has been more than a month since my candidature was announced from Jalalabad by Arvind Kejriwal. Sukhbir is so shocked and nervous that he does not have the guts to declare his candidature from here. However, there is nothing to worry. I will follow Sukhbir wherever he goes and will contest from whichever constituency he selects,” said Mann.

Incidentally, SAD is still recuperating from the massive jolt it received after party’s Rai Sikh face and Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya came out against the party with his son Davinder Ghubaya even joining the Congress.