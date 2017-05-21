Will find permanent solution to Kashmir issue: Rajnath Singh

“We hope that Pakistan will change. If they don’t change, we will have to change them”, said Rajnath. (File photo) “We hope that Pakistan will change. If they don’t change, we will have to change them”, said Rajnath. (File photo)

UNION HOME Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the BJP-led government at the Centre would find a “permanent solution” to the Kashmir problem.

Addressing a public event in Sikkim, he said: “Humari sarkar Kashmir samasya ka sthai samadhan nikalegi (Our government will find a permanent solution to the problems of Kashmir)…Kashmir is ours, Kashmiris are ours and Kashmiriyat is also ours.”

Meanwhile, three Army personnel and four militants were killed in an encounter that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector in north Kashmir on Saturday. While two of the soldiers and two militants were killed on Saturday, the others were killed on Sunday.

Singh accused Pakistan of trying to “destabilise” India by fomenting trouble in Kashmir. He said the heads of government of all neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, were invited for the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government in 2014, in an indication that India wanted friendly relations with them.

“Pakistan PM ko bhi oath ceremony me bulaya tha. Kewal haath milane ke liye nahin bulaya tha, balki dil se dil milane ke liye aamantrit kiya tha (Pakistan’s PM was also invited for oath-taking ceremony. We didn’t call him just to shake hands, we invited him to connect our hearts),” said Singh.

However, he said, there was no change in Pakistan’s “attitude”, and its attempt to “destabilise” India. “We hope that Pakistan will change. If they don’t change, we will have to change them. After globalisation, one country can’t destabilise another country, as the international community will not forget it,” he said.

Kashmir has been in the grip of violence since the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces in July last year. Though there was a brief lull, violence erupted again on April 9 this year when the bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was held. Eight people were killed in firing by security forces on polling day, and the turnout was just 7.14 per cent — the lowest ever in the Valley since the rise of militancy in 1989.

The bypoll for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat was first deferred and then cancelled by the Election Commission, which said the situation in the region was “scary”. Students have joined the protests, fighting pitched battles with security forces.

The home minister is on a three-day visit to Sikkim during which he attended a conference of Himalayan states to review the security situation and development activities along the India-China border. He also visited the Nathu La border post, besides a few posts of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and SSB along the India-China and India-Nepal border respectively.

