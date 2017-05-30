Will find permanent solution to Kashmir issue: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said the government will soon find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue. “Kashmir hamara hai, Kashmiriyat hamari hai,” he said, adding that some forces were trying to mislead youths against the system which “will not be tolerated at any cost.” Speaking in a private university on the Delhi-Hardwar highway, Singh said Pakistan was trying to engineer unrest in the Valley but the neighbouring country was being paid back in the same coin.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Rajnath said the oldest national party has now been reduced to a joke. He said, “People of UP and Uttarakhand have put a seal of approval on the good performance of the Modi government by voting the BJP to power in the two states with full majority.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App