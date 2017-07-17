Will fight Mamata Bannerjee’s ‘repressive rule’ till last breath: Rakesh Sinha

Delhi University professor Rakesh Sinha (File photo) Delhi University professor Rakesh Sinha (File photo)

Delhi University professor and RSS ideologue Dr Rakesh Sinha on Monday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying he will fight her “repressive” mentality. In a series of tweets, Sinha accused the CM of intimidating him and the Bengal police of misguiding the media by giving wrong information about the complaint lodged against him.

An FIR was lodged against Sinha for kindling communal tensions through posts on his social media accounts. Zeroing in on one such post by Sinha, in which he shared a picture of his mother offering prayers at a Hindu temple, one Manoj Kumar Singh filed the FIR against him alleging the post to be “provocative” which could aggravate communal violence in the state, which is already reeling under tension.

मुझ पर बंगाल में साम्प्रदयिक सद्भाव खराब करने षड्यंत्र करने दंगा भड़काने का आरोप लगाकरFIR (224/1917July17)किया गया।दो साल से बंगाल नहीं गया! — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) July 17, 2017

Sinha, a professor of political science, on Twitter, claimed that the state police had found no evidence against him. “Not a single evidence was given by (the) complainant! How am I conspiring?” he said. He said that his lawyer has informed him that the Bengal police is handing out “manipulated, confusing information about complaint and FIR” filed against him.

He also questioned how sharing a photo depicting praying with his mother in the Mahakaleshwar temple or releasing a book can be a reason for an FIR. He stated that he hasn’t been to Bengal since the past two years.

How come photos, puja in Mahakaleshwar temple along with mother, @DrMohanBhagwat releasing book @narendramodi reasons for FIR against me? — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) July 17, 2017

Reiterating claims of patriotic fidelity, Sinha said that no number of police complaints can stop him from speaking out. “100s of FIRs or imprisonments can’t silence me, can’t reduce my commitment to nationalism,” he said.

He also said that he will confront CM Mamata Bannerjee’s “repressive” regime till the day he dies. He invoked Dr Shayama Prasad Mukherjee as a source of inspiration, saying that the land of Bengal called for sacrifice.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd