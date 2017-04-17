Will fight it out politically: Mamata Banerjee on CBI’s Narada case FIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that merely filing of the FIR by the CBI against Trinamool Congress leaders in the Narada tape case did not mean that their guilt have been proved. Describing it as a “political game,” Banerjee, who is also the TMC chief, said, “We will fight it out politically”. “Because they (CBI) have filed the FIR, does it mean their guilt is proved? Let them (the CBI) first prove the guilt. There is no cause for any worry,” she told reporters at the state secretariat.

Twelve Trinamool Congress leaders, including party MPs and the state ministers besides an IPS officer have been booked by the CBI for alleged corruption in the Narada sting scam in which they have purportedly been caught on camera accepting money.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now