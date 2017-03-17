Will expose truth about BJP using money to form governments in Manipur and Goa: Congress leader PL Punia

Congress leader PL Punia. (Source: Twitter/@plpunia) Congress leader PL Punia. (Source: Twitter/@plpunia)

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for government formation in Goa, the Congress on Friday alleged that the saffron party broke the unity of their party ministers and then bribed them to lure them over to the saffron party’s side. “BJP played it well during the Goa Assembly Elections; they bribed ministers who were with the Congress and finally broke the party. Manohar Parrikar taking charge as the Chief Minister was so expected. BJP used money for forming government in Goa and Manipur. They have stolen the government,” Congress leader PL Punia told ANI.

Further slamming the BJP, Punia stated that the truth will be out as soon as the Supreme Court will be approached with this matter.

“When this plea will be put forward in the Supreme Court then the truth will be out as to how false BJP is and to what level they have gone to. I strongly believe to this fact and waiting for some action to be taken,” he added. Newly appointed Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, faced the crucial floor test yesterday in the Goa Assembly, and established victory as 22 MLAs stood in his support.

16 MLAs opposed Parrikar’s candidature as the Chief Minister, while one MLA was absent. Parrikar, who stepped down as Defence Minister, was sworn-in as the chief minister of the coastal state for the fourth time on Tuesday evening, along with nine ministers.

Parrikar had claimed the support of 22 legislators, two more than the halfway mark in the 40-member Assembly. The BJP bagged 13 seats in the polls, while it claimed the support of three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, besides three independents. The Congress won 17 seats.

