Alliance with BJP still on, but will fight for Andhra Pradesh’s rights: TDP

State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday told reporters that his party would ‘expose’ the Centre by putting out facts and figures before the people. State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday told reporters that his party would ‘expose’ the Centre by putting out facts and figures before the people.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which decided to walk out of the government at the Centre over the denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday said it would ‘expose’ the Centre on what it has done or not done for the state, as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday told reporters that his party would ‘expose’ the Centre by putting out facts and figures before the people. “Withdrawing from the Central government was the first step… we have to see what the second step will be. Our alliance is on but we will still fight (for securing the state’s rights from the Centre),” he said, after holding a meeting with Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and senior minister K Kala Venkata Rao among others.

A source in TDP said the party will hold campaigns and distribute pamphlets on the Centre’s contribution towards the state since its bifurcation. “We will tell people why we could not achieve more progress in these four years despite best efforts,” the source said.

The finance minister also said that the party was ‘severely hurt’ by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s remarks on assistance to the state. “We are hurt severely by Jaitley’s remarks. Not only us, entire people of AP are hurt, except (leader of opposition) YS Jaganmohan Reddy and the like,” he said.

Describing as ‘unethical’, the demand by YSR Congress asking the TDP to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre, Ramakrishnudu said, “We are an alliance party, we have some ethical values. Moving or supporting a no-confidence motion will be unethical.”

Ramakrishnudu and Rao also slammed YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy and said he was “only trying to get the criminal cases against him quashed by planning to go under the BJP umbrella”.

The TDP ministers alleged that YSR Congress had mortgaged the interests of the state. “Their talk about a no-confidence motion is ridiculous,” the duo said.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd