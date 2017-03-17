Will expedite probe into Nepalese death: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

INDIA ON Thursday assured Nepal that it will expedite the inquiry into the killing of a Nepalese national at the India-Nepal border allegedly by the Indian border force SSB. This was conveyed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during a meeting with Nepal Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi. This was Swaraj’s first official meeting with a visiting leader, after her kidney transplant surgery. Apart from holding discussion on bilateral matters of mutual interest, including high-level exchanges between the two countries, the two sides put stress on their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“The External Affairs Minister expressed condolence over the death of a Nepalese national on India-Nepal border. She conveyed that the inquiry into the incident will be expedited by the Indian side,” an official release said.

Govinda Gautam of Kanchanpur district was killed in alleged firing by the SSB last week following a dispute over building a culvert. However, India has denied there was any incident of firing by the SSB.

