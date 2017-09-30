Will ensure Bamial sub-station is constructed: Swaran Salaria

Swaran Salaria alleged that after the change of government in the state, the project got stalled. (File photo) Swaran Salaria alleged that after the change of government in the state, the project got stalled. (File photo)

BJP candidate for the Gurdaspur bypoll Swaran Salaria met residents of Bamial, a village near the Indo-Pak border, and assured them that he will ensure that the construction work of Bamial sub-station is completed. Salaria, accompanied by BJP president Vijay Sampla, visited the border-lying areas of the constituency on Saturday.

The foundation stone of the electricity sub-station in Bamial was laid during the Akali-BJP government regime and the village sarpanch had donated his land for the project.

Salaria alleged that after the change of government in the state, the project got stalled.

The BJP leader said that he will ensure that the construction work of Bamial sub-station is completed after winning the bypoll.

He promised villagers that a holistic plan will be devised to improve the condition of this border-lying village.

“I was born and brought up in Gurdaspur and I understand the problems of the people here. One who is an outsider and has already been rejected by the voters of another area, neither understands the sentiments of the locals, nor will he visit this place afterwards,” Salaria said.

What can you expect from a person who couldn’t retain the confidence of the people of his constituency, he asked in an apparent dig at Congress candidate Sunil Jhakhar, who had lost from the Abohar Assembly seat during the state Assembly polls.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP MP Vinod Khanna in April this year. The bypoll will be held on October 11.

