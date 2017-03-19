Will ensure all round development of UP: Yogi Adityanath

After elected as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow on Saturday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 18.03.2017 After elected as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow on Saturday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 18.03.2017

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-elect Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that he would follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ slogan and exuded confidence that the state would march on the path of development. “I am thankful to Governor Ram Naik who invited me to form government in UP,” he said in his first brief media interaction at Raj Bhawan.

Adityanath said he would follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas” (With all and development of all) and ensure all round development of the state. “I am confident that the state will march on the path of development,” he said.

The Yogi said his efforts would be to provide “good governance” in the state. He thanked party MLAs for reposing faith in him.

The 44-year-old five-term MP from Gorakhpur was earlier in the day elected the BJP legislature party leader at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs, a week after BJP won a resounding three-fourth majority in the key Hindi heartland state, making a comeback to power after 15 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now