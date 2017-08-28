Will end naxal menace in Chhattisgarh by 2022: Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (File Photo) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (File Photo)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Monday said his government had vowed to free the state from the clutches of naxalism before 2022. Stating that naxalism and terrorism are the “biggest challenges and a threat to democracy”, Singh said his government is committed to uproot naxalism in the next five years. “We have taken a pledge to free Chhattisgarh from the menace of naxalism before 2022 and we will do it. I and my team today again take the resolve to end naxalism before 2022,” the chief minister said while addressing the ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ programme held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College auditorium here.

During his speech, Singh administered a pledge to the gathering to build a new India by 2022 by eradicating poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and casteism. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

“When people ask why I am thinking about 2022 when my tenure is going to end in 2018, I say, whether I remain chief minister or not, but Chhattisgarh will be there and it is my duty to provide a platform to work for whoever who comes next,” he said. Singh said that even after three consecutive terms as the CM, he is still a common party worker. “It’s up to the people of Chhattisgarh to decide who will lead the state in future,” he said.

He also spoke about the implementation of various public welfare schemes launched by his government and about the development works being undertaken in the state. “Chhattisgarh is a start-up state which is full of enthusiasm and has a great ability to take risk without any fear. It was the first state to introduce the country’s first and best Food Security Scheme and it is the only state which spends a whopping Rs 11,000 crore in paddy procurement under the minimum support price,” Singh said.

The CM said Chhattisgarh would become an open defecation free state by October next year. He also underlined that there had been no communal issues in the state. In his address, Nadda said the new India will become a reality by 2022 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In 1942, our freedom fighters had taken a resolve of Quit India Movement and in the five years’ time the country gained independence from the British rule in 1947. “The time has come to take another pledge that in the next five years, by 2022, when the country will be celebrating 75 years of independence, we will bring into reality a new India which will be free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and casteism. In the making of new India, we should not forget to take a resolve of Clean India as well,” he said.

Stating that India is emerging as a great power under Modi, the Union minister said the country was going through the phase of “policy paralysis” three years ago. “The country was then identified as a backward country where corruption prevails. With the change of leadership (in 2014), intentions also changed leading to change in policies. In the past three years, India became a fast developing nation,” he said.

Nadda said the Centre was keen on providing effective medicare at nominal rates to the common people. Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal, Health Minister Ajay Chandrakar and other ministers, MPs and MLAs were present at the event.

