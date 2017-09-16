Will do shramdaan to mark PM’s birthday: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his ministerial colleagues will celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s birthday on Sunday by offering shramdaan for construction of toilets.

Announcing that the PM’s birthday will be celebrated as Sewa Diwas in Madhya Pradesh, the CM Friday said he will visit rural areas that have few toilets and visit a house that does not have one. He said the gesture will make people sensitive towards cleanliness and the need for constructing toilets at homes.

Chouhan also flagged off Jan Jagruti Raths to spread awareness about cleanliness. The vehicles will tour the state from September 15 to October 2 and also spread awareness about water conservation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App