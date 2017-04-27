‘Will cut off my ear if you show one state growing under debt burden’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Alipurduar on Wednesday. PTI Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Alipurduar on Wednesday. PTI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would “cut off her ear” if anyone could point out a

state which has experienced growth “under a huge debt burden”.

Mamata was responding to BJP national president Amit Shah’s statements that the state was lagging behind in development under TMC rule.

“We have to pay Rs 40,000 crore every year to repay the debt. I challenge anyone to show me one state which has ushered in development under this huge amount of debt, then I will cut off my ear. What Bengal can do, others cannot. They are only giving lectures,” Mamata said after holding an administrative meeting in Alipurduar. Addressing a news conference in Kolkata, Shah presented statistics of the state’s growth and progress, comparing it with the country and other states.

“Bengal’s share in the country’s development at the time of Independence was 25 per cent, and now it stands at only four per cent. When it comes to bank deposits, Bengal’s share was 18 per cent, which came down to 12.8 per cent during Left Front rule. The share has now slipped further to 6.3 per cent. In BJP-ruled states, agricultural growth rate is over 10 per cent. I would challenge the state government, which was elected for the second time, to achieve agricultural growth of over 10 per cent,” Shah said.

Countering Shah’s statistics, the chief minister said: “In agricultural growth, the national average is 1.1 per cent while that of Bengal is about 6. In service sector, growth in India is 9.2 per cent while in Bengal it is 13.99 per cent. Industrial growth in India is 7.3 per cent while in Bengal it is 10.59 per cent. If Bengal is lagging in agricultural growth, then how has Bengal received Krishi Karman Award for five years in a row from the Government of India since 2011?”

“How many ports are in Gujarat? Bengal has only two, and the Centre never initiates dredging work at these two ports. Still we are doing what there is to be done. BJP is jealous of Bengal’s progress, and is making false claims,” she added.

