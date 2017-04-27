Will create Singur-like situation, says MP against Samruddhi corridor project 

Swabhimani Party MP and founder-member of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Raju Shetti (File Photo) Swabhimani Party MP and founder-member of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Raju Shetti (File Photo)

PROTESTING the proposed construction of the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor, Swabhimani Party MP and founder-member of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Raju Shetti has threatened to create a “Singur-like situation” in the state if the government went ahead with the project. Speaking at a farmers’ protest organised in Shahapur taluka, Shetti said: “If the government doesn’t call off this project, there will be a Singur-like situation in the state…. The city’s water supply comes from Shahapur. You cut that and I will stop the supply of milk and vegetables, then let’s see how they go ahead with the project.”

Shahapur MLA Pandurang Barora gave the government a month’s time to scrap the project. “If it is not called off in a month, we will cut the water supply,” he said. The farmers have been opposing the corridor as they feel the government has failed to adequately compensate them for development projects in the past.

