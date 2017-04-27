‘Will create Singur-like situation if Samruddhi Corridor not scrapped’

Farmers protesting on Mumbai-Agra NH on Wednesday. Deepak Joshi Farmers protesting on Mumbai-Agra NH on Wednesday. Deepak Joshi

PROTESTING the proposed construction of the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor, Swabhi-mani Party MP and founder-member of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Raju Shetti threatened to create a “Singur-like situation” in the state if the government went ahead with the project.

Speaking at a farmers’ protest organised in Shahapur taluka, Shetti said, “If the government doesn’t call off this project, there will be a Singur- like situation in the state.”

“The government’s life lies in Mumbai and we know how to bring it to a standstill. The city’s water supply comes from Shahapur. You cut that and I will stop the supply of milk and vegetables, then let’s see how they go ahead with the project. Today we are only showing them our strength, but after this we will use guerilla tactics,” Shetti said to the gathered farmers.

Shahapur MLA Pandurang Barora gave the government a month’s time to scrap the project. “If it is not called off in a month, we will cut the water supply,” he said.

Close to 4,000 farmers from different parts of the state descended at Shahapur taluka to be a part of a Chakka Jam and Jail Bharo Andolan Wednesday. They peacefully held up the traffic on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway for almost an hour. To maintain law and order, 300 policemen were deployed, including riot control police from Palghar and Thane districts.

The traffic hold-up was followed by a jail bharo andolan, where around 500 farmers were detained and taken to the local police station. They were released soon.

The farmers have been opposing the Samruddhi Corridor as they feel that over the decades, the government has failed to adequately compensate them for various development projects. Farmers said they do not trust the land-pooling model offered by the government to provide them developed land in exchange for their fertile fields, and are wary of the new direct purchase model too.

“Even after 50 years, the project affected people of Koyna Dam are not rehabilitated. Then how do we trust the government again? They keep taking our land for various projects and we are left with nothing.Our farmers do not support this and we will not give our land for it,” said Baban Harne, one of the leaders of the farmer movement.

“The land-pooling scheme is a simple case of land grabbing — an attempt to steal the land from the farmer. While we get only 30 percent of the developed land, the government will make off with the rest. We have developed our land over the years with irrigation system and other needs, we cannot be compensated for all that,” said Hon Dnyaneshwar, a mixed-crop farmer from Kopargaon.

Chanting slogans like ‘Zameen aaplya hakka chi, nahi kunachya baapa chi’, the farmers also registered a protest against the “unlawful means” by which the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) was trying to implement the project.

Sarita More, a paddy farmer from Chincholi village, said the authorities came to her field for the Joint Measurement Survey (JMS) with police protection. “When we did not cooperate with them, we were lathicharged. Don’t we have the right to protect our fields in this country? Is there no law that protects the farmers and their lands?” More said.

The construction of the 706-km Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway is to be undertaken in 16 packages, and will cost Rs 46,000 crore.

