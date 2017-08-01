Will coordinate with Centre to act against Blue Whale game: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government will coordinate with the Centre to take action against an online game allegedly linked to the suicide of a 14-year-old boy last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly on Tuesday. The issue was raised in the House by senior NCP legislator and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who said the incident was an “alarm bell for us”.

In his reply, Fadnavis, who also holds Home portfolio, said, “It is an online game and can be controlled. We will set up an inquiry into the tragic suicide incident of a student due to ‘Blue Whale’ game. The state government will further coordinate with the Centre to take action and remedies”.

In the incident occurred on Saturday, the teenager, a class IX student, jumped off the fifth floor of the building in suburban Andheri. Police are probing if the incident is linked to ‘Blue Whale’ suicide challenge as his friends were discussing the online game.

Demanding action against the online game, Pawar said,” After claiming more than 100 lives across various countries, the game has reached India and Manpreet has become its first victim. The game is controlled by a master to carry out various tasks. This master further pushes the gamer to commit suicide to win the game. The police should probe who was Manpreet’s master and take action against him”.

Police had said the online game, which originated in Russia, starts by asking participants via social media to draw a blue whale on a piece of paper. The participants are then asked to carve the whale onto their body. The participants and given other tasks, like watching horror movies alone, they explained.

