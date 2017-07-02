Will convince Nitish to ally with BJP if offered PM post: JD(U) leader

- JD (u) face-off with Congress over presidential poll: Upset with Cong’s character assassination of Nitish Kumar, says K C Tyagi
- Days before Nitish Kumar backed Ram Nath Kovind, Centre handed Bihar Niwas to Bihar
- Nitish Kumar govt to pay Rs 4 lakh to wife of Bihar man killed by Pakistani in Saudi Arabia
Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) leader Uday Narayan Choudhary on Saturday said that the party could convince Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to ally with the BJP if he is offered “position of prime minister”.
He added that the BJP had “nothing to offer” that could match the four-time chief minister and JD (U) chief’s stature. Choudhary told reporters at Shekhpura that there is no proper “vacancy” in the BJP.
“..even the president’s vacancy is going to be filled now,’’ said Choudhary, a former assembly speaker. He added that Nitish is better placed with the opposition that can “make him PM candidate (for 2019) polls’’ with heads of several regional parties facing CBI cases.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App