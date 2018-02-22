Will continue with duties but limit public interaction, says Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, who was admitted in the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a pancreatic ailment since February 15, presented the Budget and also chaired a state Cabinet meeting upon his return on Thursday. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, who was admitted in the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a pancreatic ailment since February 15, presented the Budget and also chaired a state Cabinet meeting upon his return on Thursday.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who returned to Goa after being discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, said he would carry on with his regular duties, but his interaction with the public will be limited for some time as advised by doctors.

Parrikar, who was admitted in the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a pancreatic ailment since February 15, presented the Budget and also chaired a state Cabinet meeting upon his return.

In a press statement, Parrikar said the overwhelming love shown by people has strengthened his conviction that Goa and Goans are his “extended family”.

“I thank everyone who wished me for my speedy recovery through messages, letters and prayers at various temples, churches, mosques and in other ways,” Parrikar said.

“I am overwhelmed by the overpouring of your love and affection. It fortifies my conviction that Goa and Goans are my extended family. It is your wishes and prayers which have helped (me) to serve the state and the nation today…,” he said in the statement.

“For complete recovery, I have been advised by the doctors some precautions in the immediate short term. During this period my interaction with the public will be limited. I will be discharging my regular duties and obligations as the chief minister of the state,” he said.

