Will continue Piyush Goyal’s good work, says power minister RK Singh

Power Minister RK Singh said he would complete the ‘good work’ started by his predecessor Piyush Goyal and realise the vision of the Prime Minister, which includes reaching electricity to all homes across the country. The government has been working to achieve the goals of 24X7 power for all, debt free efficient discoms, clean energy power capacity of 175 GW by 2022 and revival over 40 GW stressed power assets.

Singh assumed the charge of ministries of power and new & renewable energy after the Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday in which Goyal has taken over as Railway Minister. “My efforts will be to meet his standards of performance, Power Ministry has earned good name for itself in last three years. We will maintain that and improve further,” Singh said after taking charge of the ministry here in the presence of Goyal. He assured Goyal that the good work started by him will be completed and the Prime Minister’s vision will be realised.

“That is the determination which I give to this job,” Singh said, adding that Goyal will do as well in the Railways as he has done in the power ministry. He added: “There is will be great turnaround in railways as well. He has done a great job here (in power and renewable energy ministries).” Goyal said: “The power ministry team including officials and friends from media have supported me in the past three and half years.”

He told Singh that he has inherited the finest team in the government because everybody in the ministry and PSUs related to it, is charged and emotional. Goyal said, “They (the officials in ministry as well as in its PSUs) want to cross limitless boundaries. The PSUs are very committed.”

On a lighter note he said, “It is my advice that please monitor all mobile applications of the power ministry in the morning amid tight scrutiny of the media.” Talking about Singh, Goyal said that he has always been concerned about providing electricity to all homes and under his leadership now the power ministry will achieve new benchmarks of performance and targets.

